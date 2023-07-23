SWAT situation underway in Atlanta neighborhood | What we know

The suspect is still in the home. An adult and two children walked out, according to police.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are at the scene of a SWAT situation on S. Olympian Way Sunday.

This news first came in shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Currently, police say there have been no injuries. They add that the incident began as a dispute involving a weapon and shots fired.

Officers note that the suspect is still believed to be inside the home, while an adult and two children walked out.

Because of the situation, MARTA announced it will be temporarily re-routing Route 68 in the area.