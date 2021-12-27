Suspect in custody after SWAT situation nearby southwest Atlanta apartments

Right now, details are unclear.

ATLANTA — A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, officials were on the scene at 765 McDaniel Street. That's located near the Heritage Station Apartments and Pyramid Grocery in the Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Right now details about what exactly happened are unclear, but Atlanta Police said someone was refusing to come outside after what seemed to have been some sort of dispute.

The 11Alive SkyTracker saw several SWAT units and police in the area lining the street nearby the apartments.

Police later said the person involved was taken into custody.