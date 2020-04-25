ATLANTA — A man who barricaded himself in a vacant home on Ponce De Leon on Friday afternoon has been captured after initially being caught stealing out of a car.

Police said they were called to the 1700 block of the busy road around 5:20 p.m. after the owner of a vehicle noticed a man going through his vehicle. When the owner approached the suspect, police said he escaped on foot and then barricaded himself in a nearby home.

From there, officers established a perimeter around the vacant home until SWAT arrived. The SWAT officers eventually made entry and took the suspect into custody.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues. Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect.

