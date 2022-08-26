Hours-long SWAT standoff underway at northwest Atlanta home, APD says

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation is underway at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The incident is taking place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood.

Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home around 5 p.m., APD said.

APD spokesperson Benjamin Hopson said a woman was allegedly being held against her will. When officers arrived, they were able to get in touch with her and were able to get her removed safely from the home.

Authorities are still in the process of trying to get a man out of the home. They believe he could possibly be armed.

APD said it has four or five negotiators on the scene, along with SWAT, helping to resolve the standoff.

Hopson said the woman has minor injuries following the dispute. He added that the man and woman are roommates.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.