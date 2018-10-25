ATLANTA – SWAT and police officers are outside a home on Knox St. NE in east Atlanta on reports that a man has holed up inside with a shotgun and is refusing to leave.

The new homeowner came to inspect the property he purchased around 1:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police said when he walked into the home, he was confronted by a man who refused to leave. The man had a shotgun and went into the upper level of the home, according to police.

Due to the condition of the house, officers requested SWAT and hostage negotiators to assist in getting the man outside the home.

SWAT standoff outside east Atlanta home

11Alive's photographer on the scene, Tyson Paul, reported officers used multiple flash bangs and tear gassed the home at least twice, too.

This is a developing story, check back for the latest updates.

© 2018 WXIA