ATLANTA – A man is in custody after a standoff with SWAT and police officers outside a home on Knox Street NE in east Atlanta.

Police said Kenneth Pass holed himself inside the home with a shotgun and refused to leave. After a standoff, authorities arrested Pass and police without any injuries. He is expected to face charges for criminal trespassing and making terrorist threats.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

According to police, the new homeowner came to inspect the property he purchased around 1:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police said when he walked into the home, he was confronted by Pass, who refused to leave. Pass reportedly had a shotgun and went into the upper level of the home, according to police.

Due to the condition of the house, officers requested SWAT and hostage negotiators to assist in getting the man outside the home.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera sent to 11Alive shows several of the armored SWAT vehicle rolling down the street.

11Alive's photographer on the scene, Tyson Paul, reported officers used at least eight flash bangs and tear gassed the home at least twice.

SWAT standoff outside east Atlanta home
01 / 16
One man was arrested after he refused to come out of an east Atlanta home. Police said he was armed with a shotgun.
02 / 16
One man was arrested after he refused to come out of an east Atlanta home. Police said he was armed with a shotgun.
03 / 16
One man was arrested after he refused to come out of an east Atlanta home. Police said he was armed with a shotgun.
04 / 16
One man was arrested after he refused to come out of an east Atlanta home. Police said he was armed with a shotgun.
05 / 16
06 / 16
07 / 16
08 / 16
09 / 16
10 / 16
A new homeowner confronted a man on his property on Knox Street NE in south Atlanta who has refused to leave and might have a shotgun, according to police.
11 / 16
A new homeowner confronted a man on his property on Knox Street NE in south Atlanta who has refused to leave and might have a shotgun, according to police.
12 / 16
A new homeowner confronted a man on his property on Knox Street NE in south Atlanta who has refused to leave and might have a shotgun, according to police.
13 / 16
A new homeowner confronted a man on his property on Knox Street NE in south Atlanta who has refused to leave and might have a shotgun, according to police.
14 / 16
A new homeowner confronted a man on his property on Knox Street NE in south Atlanta who has refused to leave and might have a shotgun, according to police.
15 / 16
A new homeowner confronted a man on his property on Knox Street NE in south Atlanta who has refused to leave and might have a shotgun, according to police.
16 / 16
A new homeowner confronted a man on his property on Knox Street NE in south Atlanta who has refused to leave and might have a shotgun, according to police.

© 2018 WXIA