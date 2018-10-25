ATLANTA – A man is in custody after a standoff with SWAT and police officers outside a home on Knox Street NE in east Atlanta.

Police said Kenneth Pass holed himself inside the home with a shotgun and refused to leave. After a standoff, authorities arrested Pass and police without any injuries. He is expected to face charges for criminal trespassing and making terrorist threats.

According to police, the new homeowner came to inspect the property he purchased around 1:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police said when he walked into the home, he was confronted by Pass, who refused to leave. Pass reportedly had a shotgun and went into the upper level of the home, according to police.

Due to the condition of the house, officers requested SWAT and hostage negotiators to assist in getting the man outside the home.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera sent to 11Alive shows several of the armored SWAT vehicle rolling down the street.

11Alive's photographer on the scene, Tyson Paul, reported officers used at least eight flash bangs and tear gassed the home at least twice.

SWAT standoff outside east Atlanta home

