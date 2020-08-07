Woman arrested after shooting, SWAT standoff where kids were present

Investigators said 41-year-old Tamyra Mackey shot a man inside the home during a verbal argument. Then refused to come outside.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is is custody and charged with aggravated assault after police said she shot a man twice, then refused to come outside for hours. All the while, police said four kids were inside the home.

The incident, which began around 5 a.m. Wednesday, triggered a SWAT situation.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2900 block of Knollberry Lane. That’s where investigators said they believe 41-year-old Tamyra Mackey shot a man inside the home during a verbal argument.

When police arrived, officials said the man was already outside the home and appeared to have two gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Meanwhile, police said Mackey was inside the home - along with four children ages 4 to 17 - and refused to come out.

After about four hours of negotiation, police said Mackey finally surrendered without incident.

She was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where she was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his wounds. Police did not elaborate on his relationship to Mackey.

No one else was injured during the incident.