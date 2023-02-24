Man arrested in SWAT standoff in Roswell, police say

Police believe he shot a person, injuring them in the thigh and shoulder before he barricaded himself.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A SWAT standoff has wrapped up in a Roswell neighborhood after a shooting at a small apartment complex, according to police.

Roswell Police Department and North Fulton SWAT responded to the situation at Forrest Street and Oak Street around 2 p.m. They blocked off both roads as they worked to find a shooting suspect.

Police said they found a person shot in the shoulder and thigh outside of a home along Grove Way. They were taken to North Fulton Hospital; the victim is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers said the shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a unit with his mother and refused commands to leave. He eventually complied with SWAT commands at 5 p.m. and surrender himself to authorities.

Police deployed a Taser on the man as he left the home and was taken to the hospital. His mother was also taken to the hospital after her hand was hurt in the standoff.