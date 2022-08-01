SWAT standoff underway | Person barricaded at Clayton County apartment, police say

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment complex in Riverdale Monday evening, according to Clayton County Police.

Authorities are responding to Shadow Ridge Apartments at 950 Lake Ridge Parkway.

"The subject is barricaded," Clayton County Police said.

