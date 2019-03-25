ATLANTA — A domestic dispute turned into a Sunday night hostage situation, according to the City of South Fulton Police Department.

Lt. Derrick Rogers said a SWAT unit was called to Waverly Park Drive around 9:15 p.m. when a suspect barricaded himself and four other hostages in a home. The four hostages were released sometime overnight Rogers said.

When officials entered the house, Rogers said the suspect was nowhere to be found. The case is still under investigation.

11Alive is still awaiting more information from officials.

