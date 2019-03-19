HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- A man with several felony warrants was arrested after a nearly 6-hour standoff with police at a Jefferson home. He was apparently holed up in the attic and refused to come out, according to Police Chief Joe Wirthman.

Police got a tip that the suspect was renting a room in the home and the owner apparently didn’t realize he was wanted by police, Wirthman said.

When officers arrived, the suspect climbed into the attic because “he didn’t want to get caught,” according to Jefferson Police. About “two dozen” police are on scene outside the home on Mahaffey Street.

The Hall County SWAT team was on scene to help get the man out of the home peacefully.

Officers lobbied tear gas into the home but he refused to come out. When he finally exited the home, police said he was tased as he was caught.

Wirthman said there is no indication that the suspect is armed, but the man has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. His identity has not been released.

No one was hurt during the incident and the man was arrested and will be booked in Jackson County Jail.

