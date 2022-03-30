Heavy police response, SWAT units in Lakewood Heights neighborhood

ATLANTA — A heavy law enforcement response was underway Wednesday, with police and SWAT units in Atlanta's Lakewood Heights neighborhood.
Police said units responded to Lakewood Terrace and Conrad Avenue, about a block away from Lakewood Avenue.
11Alive's Joe Ripley was on scene, reporting a heavy police presence and visible SWAT units in the area. Further details on the situation were not immediately available.
The location where the response is unfolding is near where a shooting sent a 62-year-old man to the hospital on Tuesday, and where a 64-year-old man was shot to death near the infamous "Shoot 'em up Chevron."
Neighbors additionally said the outbreak of violent crime in the area was "terrifying" in December after two children and an adult were shot late one evening.