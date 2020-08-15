'You removed a mother's heart': A mass shooting in Atlanta took her son. But answers may be coming

New photos may help solve a violent and deadly crime in Sweet Auburn on July 4 weekend

ATLANTA — Friday brought a much-needed break in a mass shooting on July 4 weekend. But in the aftermath, a mother is quick to point out that a part of her is now gone as the search continues for who killed her son.

The shooting happened in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood and left two dead and 12 injured. Now, police have surveillance video that shows everything including persons of interest now wanted for questioning in the crime.

“It was chaos,” one witness said describing the moment when gunfire sprayed through the July Fourth weekend street party on Auburn Avenue. Atlanta Police are now releasing images from the shooting that show four persons of interest – images taken from surveillance video that police recently obtained.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anonymous tips that may help them find the four men.

But a mother told us last month that she has a message for whoever killed her 21-year-old son Joshua in the melee.

“You removed a mother’s heart,” she said. “You removed my heart."

Since that weekend, businesses in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood have been fighting to survive the one-two punch of COVID and crime. The popular Sweet Auburn Seafood Restaurant is closed.

The latest crime figures in the neighborhood were not available on Friday night. But the owner of Mangos Caribbean Restaurant, Matthew “True” Nelson said police have been meeting with business owners and stepping up patrols.

“And they have taken steps to make sure that crime is under control,” he said. “The presence of police out here has increased and the tolerance of stuff that they may have walked away from before, they’re addressing it.”