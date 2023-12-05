Person killed near southwest Atlanta barbershop

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near several businesses in southwest Atlanta Friday night.
Atlanta Police Department officials said a person had been shot and died from injuries at 2044 Sylvan Rd. SW. The address is by a barbershop in a plaza in Atlanta's Sylvan Hills neighborhood. It's by a Chevron gas station off Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway.
Police are still investigating the shooting and have not released any details.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.