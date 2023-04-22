Arrest made of second woman tied to death of Georgia man in Baton Rouge, police say

The first woman wanted in connection to Nathan Millard's disappearance, Tiffany Ann Guidry, was arrested in March.

A second woman wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Covington man found dead in Baton Rouge was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

Tabbetha Barner was taken into custody and is facing charges of prostitution and failure to seek assistance for her role in the death of businessman Nathan Millard, who was found rolled up in a carpet covered in plastic in a Baton Rouge parking lot.

Police had made two previous arrests in the case, including 45-year-old Derrick Perkins, an alleged drug dealer, for his involvement in the "improper disposing" of Millard’s body. On March 24, they arrested Tiffany Guidry and charged her with unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

An affidavit stated the 42-year-old father of two teenage sons, two teenage stepsons and a young daughter died in the early morning hours of February 23 from an overdose.