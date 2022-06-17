Warrants describe moment estranged boyfriend allegedly killed woman outside daycare as she held their child

The father of the child, 22-year-old Taco Nash, now faces charges including malice murder, cruelty to children and two counts of kidnapping.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants obtained Friday by 11Alive lay out the charges for the estranged boyfriend accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman as she held their child in her arms outside a DeKalb County daycare.

The father of the child, 22-year-old Taco Nash, now faces charges including malice murder, cruelty to children and two counts of kidnapping in the killing earlier this week of Mic’Keya Montgomery.

Police have not released many details in the killing, which happened on Wednesday. They have described it as an incident where Nash allegedly tried to "forcefully remove the victim and their child from the location" and that when Montgomery tried to flee him, he shot her.

The arrest warrants allege Nash shot her in the mouth, "killing her in the presence of the child."

They also indicate that Nash "accosted" Montgomery with the child "at the front of the daycare" and "forced them at gunpoint off the property into a wooded area."

The case is being classified as a family violence case.

11Alive's Jon Shirek spoke to Montgomery's family on Thursday, who said they were distraught at her death and said Nash had a history of abusing her to the point that she had a protective order against the father of the child. They were dismayed that in multiple instances, he got out of jail.

Her sister Chancierra Coleman said Nash’s record of abusing Mic’Keya for the past two years includes shooting while she was pregnant with their daughter.

“Yeah, he stood over her and shot her,” the sister said, but he got out of jail after that.

Coleman said Mic’Keya repeatedly tried to leave Nash, Nash repeatedly abused her and threatened her family, and the courts in Fulton and DeKalb Counties repeatedly released Nash from jail.

He was wearing an ankle monitor Wednesday afternoon, but Coleman said as far as she knows, no one responsible for tracking him reacted when the monitor would have shown he was at the daycare center violating the protective order.

Mic’Keya and her daughter Chloe had moved in with her aunt, Jasmine Walters, hoping to hide from Nash, but he still found her, assaulting her again in recent weeks, and they called police again and again.