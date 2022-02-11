Houston Police still looking for person who shot, killed TakeOff, Migos rapper

Houston Police said they don't have any solid leads but believe that two shooters opened fire at the private event.

HOUSTON — A memorial site lies at the billiards and bowling alley early on Wednesday morning where TakeOff, Migos rapper, was shot and killed; two people were seen coming by to drop off flowers.

The memorial has grown since the early hours on Tuesday when the Atlanta rapper was killed, and so has the anxiousness to find those responsible for his death.

Houston Police said they don't have any solid leads but believe that two shooters opened fire at the private event. They said all of the witnesses left the area after the shooting, making it hard to find out what happened and that no one present at the event has come forward.

At this time, police have only said an argument led to the shooting but never specified what the dispute was about.

The police department said they received the call around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday that TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot. The 28-year-old died at the scene, police said.

The shooting happened in Downtown Houston outside of 810 Billards and Bowling Alley on the third floor. Two other people were injured in the shooting, the police department said.

"I'm calling up on everybody, our hip hop artists in Houston and around the nation; we got to police ourselves," Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department said.

Finner asked the public in a press conference on Tuesday for anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call authorities immediately.