Tara Grinstead's disappearance is the subject of Monday's 'Dateline NBC'

'Dateline' has a new interview in the disappearance and murder of a Georgia beauty queen who vanished in 2005.

ATLANTA — Tara Grinstead was a beauty queen and a high school history teacher in south Georgia.

More than 14 years ago, in October 2005, Tara Grinstead went missing from her home in Irwin County.

After more than 11 years, in February 2017, 33-year-old Ryan Duke was arrested in Irwin County and charged with murder, aggravated assault, concealing a body and burglary in the case.

A month later, a second arrest was made in Ben Hill County. Bo Dukes, 32, was charged with concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal in March 2017.

According to prosecutors, Dukes -- who is not related to Duke -- helped Duke to burn Grinstead's body in Ben Hill County in October 2005.

But the trials of the two men were not as straight forward as they might seem.

Grinstead's story and that of the two men tied to her disappearance are the subject of Monday night's edition of 'Dateline': 'The Disapperance of Tara Grinstead'. Monday night at 10 p.m. -- just before UpLate on 11Alive.

