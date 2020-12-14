Police investigate after 28 year old killed in Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police in Newnan are trying to find the man responsible for the shooting death of a 28-year-old on Sunday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., officers from the Newnan Police Department were called to the area of 11 Dowdell Street for a report of a man shot.
Upon arrival, officers located Tavarus Menjuan Mitchell lying on the interior stairwell, they said.
First responders attempted life-saving measures and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Newnan Police are asking the public to call if they have any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved at 770-254-2355.