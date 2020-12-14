Police investigate after 28 year old killed in Newnan

First responders attempted life-saving measures and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police in Newnan are trying to find the man responsible for the shooting death of a 28-year-old on Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., officers from the Newnan Police Department were called to the area of 11 Dowdell Street for a report of a man shot.

Upon arrival, officers located Tavarus Menjuan Mitchell lying on the interior stairwell, they said.

