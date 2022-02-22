Atlanta Police identify victim, announce arrest in killing of taxi driver

According to APD, warrants were secured on Monday and a day later they arrested a 48-year-old Clayton County resident.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest Tuesday in the killing of a 72-year-old taxi driver.

The Atlanta Police Department identified the victim as Frederick Emereje and said that investigators "worked tirelessly on this case with laser focus and determination to find" the alleged killer.

According to APD, warrants were secured on Monday and a day later they arrested a 48-year-old Clayton County resident. The man is being charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said the shooting last Tuesday happened in the early morning outside Centennial Place Apartments at 437 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW. Police previously said it all started with an argument, and at some point during the fight, a gun was fired and the suspect left the scene.

The victim, Emereje, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he later died. During their preliminary investigation, police discovered the man was a taxi driver and was shot shortly after he arrived nearby the apartments.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene in the victim's taxi, but shortly after he abandoned it.

After days of searching for the taxi, investigators said they found it. Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said in a video statement said the public was "instrumental in helping us locating that van" on Trinity Avenue.