Elementary school teacher among 6 arrested in undercover child sex sting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 44-year-old elementary school teacher was one of six people arrested during a three-day undercover child sex sting, according to authorities.
"Operation Safe Christmas" was put on by the Floyd County Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
They said the goal of the sting was to arrest those who communicate with children online and then travel to meet them for "purposes of having sex."
Authorities said those arrested ranged in age from 27 to 46 and that they "traveled from areas around Floyd County," and that they "believed they were going to a location to meet with a child and engage in prearranged sex acts."
In a statement, the Floyd County Police Department said investigators had more than 200 exchanges with people on various social media or Internet platforms.
"Many of those were exchanges in which the subject initiated contact with whom they believed to be a minor and directed the conversation towards sex," the statement read. "In some of those cases, the subject introduced obscene or lude content, often exposing the minor (UC) to pornography or requesting the child take nude or pornographic images for them. About half of the exchanges involved websites used for dating, socializing, or even websites used for classified advertisements."