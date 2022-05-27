14-year-old arrested in Athens, charged with shooting two other teens

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument on social media.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting that happened on Tuesday where two other teens were injured.

He was taken into custody by the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Friday on four counts of aggravated assault.

Around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, police said they received a call about a shooting around East Carver Drive and Cone Drive. That's in the Nellie B Community.

When they arrived, Athens police found a 17-year-old boy who'd been shot in the leg. Not long after, officers said a 16-year-old boy drove up and had a gunshot wound in his upper back.

Both teens were taken to the local hospitals, police said, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, the department discovered the shooting stemmed from a social media post. Police said the 16 and 17-year-old teens were riding in a car around the area when they recognized the person they said wrote the post online. That's when the two got into an argument with the suspect, who police said started shooting at them.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the case is still ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060.

