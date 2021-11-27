'A beautiful soul' | Friend of mother reacts after deadly Thanksgiving Day stabbing

Marcia Chance, 42, is described by a friend as someone who poured all she had into her children.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia — The 18-year-old accused of stabbing his mother on Thanksgiving Day appeared before a judge in Gwinnett County Saturday. The young man is facing charges of felony murder.

Marcia Chance, 42, is described by a friend as someone who poured all she had into her children.

"She's a mom's mom, so it's really hard for me to imagine this even happened in the first place," Norris said.

Norris says she had been friends with Chance for more than a decade and she even helped Norris get her current job. When she heard the news about her friend, Norris said all she could do was cry.

It's also something she says she hasn't even been able to fully process.

"Beautiful soul in and out. That to me is one of the most important things," Norris said.

During the teen's first court appearance, the judge read him the charges, which include felony murder, aggravated assault, and a felony weapons charge.

The judge also appointed an attorney to serve as counsel. A motive for the stabbing has not been determined, but police say they were called to the house multiple times in the past.