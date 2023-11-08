Police: Teen charged with murder in death of older brother in parking lot of Gwinnett Applebee's

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A 17-year-old is now wanted by police after they said he shot his older brother to death at an Applebee's parking lot in Stone Mountain.
Police said that Yousaf Baysassie is now charged with felony murder in the death of his brother, 21-year-old Harris Baysassie on July 17 at 5200 Stone Mountain Highway in Gwinnett County. The address points to a parking lot with both an Applebee's and an O'Reilly's Auto Parts.
Officers found Harris lying in the parking lot when they arrived and said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Authorities did not find any indication that the two were at the Applebee's restaurant before the gunfire.
Police are now searching for Yousaf and are asking for the public's help in bringing him into custody. If anyone knows where he is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.