SAN ANTONIO — Back in May, when police came to the Coronado Apartments in north San Antonio and recovered a 15-year-old girl who was handcuffed under a bed and being held against her will, the girl's mother said she had just a moment of peace.

After hearing that her daughter was safe and receiving medical treatment after being sexually assaulted, drugged and held hostage, the mother said she hoped for better days.

But four months later, problems persist.

The mother, who is not being named to protect the teenage sex assault victim, said the men who held her daughter captive gave the girl methamphetamine and she became addicted.

The mother said after spending a few days getting treatment, the teen took off again and is still missing. The mother said she fears her daughter, who has a long history of mental health and medical issues may be in danger of dying on the streets.

At least seven stays in a local mental health treatment center have had little positive impact, according to the mother. The woman said the only bright spot in this bleak situation is that her daughter is facing a criminal charge for a theft case.

The mother said an arrest warrant should be issued for the girl within a week or so. The mother said she would consider an arrest a welcome blessing for the girl, because if she were locked up, she would be drug free, have access to care and maybe a chance to break the downward spiral of dangerous choices she has been making.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Anthony Campbell remains in the Bexar County Jail under a bond of $125,000, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the teen and recording video of the attack on a cell phone. In an arrest affidavit, investigators said when confronted with the cell phone evidence, Campbell admitted to attacking the girl.

The arrest affidavit for Campbell names a second suspect wanted in connection with the case. It is not known if the man, who is only identified as "KD" in court documents, has been arrested.

Meanwhile, at the Coronado Apartments where the victim was found restrained, neighbors said they have watched developments at the apartment with interest. Several neighbors said they have seen law enforcement types serving what appears to be legal papers on the tenants in the apartment.

When KENS 5 called to get a comment about the situation from complex management, the woman who answered the phone hung up when she learned the nature of the call.

