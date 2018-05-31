Early Thursday, police arrested a teen and charged him with murder in the shooting death of Trevon Richardson.

Detavion McDay, 18, was charged in the murder of Trevon Richardson Monday night.

At 9 p.m. on Memorial Day, DeKalb officers responded to The Life at Peppertree Circle Apartments located on the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle. When they arrived, officers found Richardson dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Richardson's death is just one of many teens killed caused by a gun in the past two weeks alone.

