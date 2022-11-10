Two teen brothers charged with murder in Gainesville

They are both being charged as adults.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenage brothers have been charged with murder in a shooting death this week in Gainesville, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Jamarco Patton and 17-year-old Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton were arrested in the shooting death of 25-year-old Christopher Dixon.

In addition to felony murder, the brothers face charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. They are both being charged as adults.

The shooting occurred on Brown Street on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 8. The brothers were taken into custody the next evening.

"The suspects turned themselves in to HCSO investigators in the Atlanta area, where authorities had tracked them since the time of the murder Tuesday morning. The motive in the murder remains under investigation. Additional charges are pending," the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.