Emmanuel Fambro, 19, will make a first appearance before a Fulton County judge Friday morning in connection with a fatal wreck Wednesday afternoon that killed two men.

Atlanta Police said that Fambro and 19-year-old Marguell Scott are both charged with felony murder for the wreck, where the stolen Jeep they were driving in slammed into another vehicle during a high speed police chase in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, at about 2:30 p.m., officers spotted the Jeep Cherokee which had been reported stolen at gunpoint at a Wells Fargo ATM off of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Officers began pursuit of the Jeep. According to police, officers lost sight of the suspects a few times during the chase before catching up with them as sped northbound on Lee Street. At that point, police said, the Jeep ran a red light at Campbellton Road, hitting another car.

The two men who were in the second car died at the scene, police said. They were later identified as 43-year-old Mark Hampton and 44-year-old Jermaine Jackson.

The teens were taken into custody and according to police, a handgun was recovered from inside the stolen vehicle.

Authorities said the two suspects had "frequent contact with police as juveniles."

According to court records, Scott had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2015. In 2018, Scott and two others had been charged with felony murder after a man was shot and killed during an Atlanta home invasion.

Scott was found not guilty on a number charges, including murder, home invasion and armed robbery during a separate trial in September 2019, police said.

For this week's incident, Scott was charged with felony murder, first degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by auto, theft by receiving stolen auto, obstruction of officers, fleeing and attempting to elude police officer, criminal damage to property, reckless driving and failure to obey traffic control device.

Fambro has been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstruction of officers.

According to authorities, Scott returns to court on December 18. Fambro is scheduled to face a judge at the Fulton County Jail at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Police chases by metro Atlanta agencies have come under increasing scruitiny due to the risks involved, not only to officers, but to the innocent public who may be placed in danger as a result of collateral damage.

According to Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Jeff Glazier, in this instance, officers were following department protocol in connection with the pursuit because they knew the car had been stolen during a carjacking and that the suspects were armed.

"We don't chase everyone. We're very strict on who we allow our officers do chase. In this case, since the vehicle was taken by gunpoint - it was a carjacking - we did allow the chase to continue," Glazier said.

