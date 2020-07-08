15-year-old charged in alleged armed robbery of 2 boys selling water

Officers said an 11-year-old and 12-year-old boy were at the intersection when they were approached by another juvenile who pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have arrested a teen in connection with his alleged role of robbing two boys who were selling water near a busy Atlanta intersection.

Police said around 5 p.m. on July 12, they were called to the area of Peachtree Road and Lenox Road in Atlanta to respond to the scene.

Officers said an 11-year-old and 12-year-old were at the intersection when they were approached by another juvenile who pulled out a handgun and demanded their money.

After the robbery, police said the suspect left the location. Investigators began gathering information and working to determine the identity of the suspect. It was on July 15, when an officer saw a person matching the same description of the suspect and stopped and identified him.

APD said they were able to confirm this was indeed their suspect. Warrants were secured, charging the 15-year-old suspect with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested the teen and took him to the Metro Youth Detention Center.

"We are pleased with the work our officers and investigators put into this case and we will continue working to address all issues related to those attempting to sell water at intersections in our city," APD said.

Last month, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a new initiative that she says will help curb unpermitted water sales inside the city limits and channel the business spirit of the youth in the city. The mayor said the the unpermitted sales put both young people selling the water, as well as motorists, potentially at risk.