Teen charged with murder after two men killed in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a double murder with a teenage suspect at the center.

The victims were found in two different parts of Morrow last Thursday.

At 11:50 p.m., officers said they found the first victim, a 20-year-old man, on Mount Zion Boulevard.

Seven minutes later, they got word of a second victim on Londonderry Drive.

That victim was a 25-year-old man who was found dead in a driveway.

Police add that a 16-year-old is now custody and being charged with Malice Murder.