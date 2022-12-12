Teen charged with murder after two men killed in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a double murder with a teenage suspect at the center.
The victims were found in two different parts of Morrow last Thursday.
At 11:50 p.m., officers said they found the first victim, a 20-year-old man, on Mount Zion Boulevard.
Seven minutes later, they got word of a second victim on Londonderry Drive.
That victim was a 25-year-old man who was found dead in a driveway.
Police add that a 16-year-old is now custody and being charged with Malice Murder.
