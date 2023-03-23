Teen charged with arson in Douglas County: Fire officials

Investigators said the teen was arrested on Wednesday following a photo released to the public asking them to identify him.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage boy was arrested in connection to a fire that happened in the Brookfield Village neighborhood, according to officials in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Fire Department said the fire happened on March 8, and through tips from residents, they were able to find who started the fire.

“The suspect in the case, who we are not identifying because he’s a juvenile, is being charged with arson,” Dr. Miles Allen said, Douglas County Fire/EMS Interim Fire Chief.

“We are thankful to the citizens who came forth to help solve this case, and we hope this sends a message that arson will not be tolerated in Douglas County,” Allen said.

Evidence from the investigation showed that the fire was set intentionally, the department said, causing damage to a playground fence area.