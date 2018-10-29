MARIETTA, Ga. — A deputy hospitalized after checking on a potential break-in and then being hit by the escaping suspects' car as they left the scene is back home. Now, a 16-year-old has been charged in connection to the crime.

Cobb County deputy Corish reportedly spotted what he believed was a car break-in as he monitored security video around 4 a.m. Oct. 29 at 32 Waddell Street.

Investigators with Marietta Police Department said that as he went out to confront the alleged thieves, one of them ran from the scene while the other got back into a vehicle and "maneuvered aggressively" toward the deputy, ultimately hitting him. Investigators said Corish drew his gun and fired at the suspect vehicle as it escaped, leaving him laying in the roadway.

Emergency crews rushed the deputy to Kennestone Hospital for what first responders believed were non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the confrontation, Marietta authorities issued a BOLO throughout the metro area. Atlanta Police then contacted the agency, letting them know that they had an "uncooperative" juvenile being treated for a gunshot wound at the Atlanta Medical Center that matched the description of the driver. At the same time, Georgia State Patrol troopers found an abandoned vehicle that matched the description of the one that hit Corish.

As a result, investigators were able to link 16-year-old Equawn Marshall to the incident and another burglary from earlier that morning. Marshall is now being charged with theft by taking, aggravated assault on an officer, aggravated battery on an officer, entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony and theft by receiving stolen property greater than $1,500.

Meanwhile, authorities are still looking to identify the second suspect seen running away from the incident that injured deputy Corish. If anyone knows of his location, they're asked to contact Marietta Police detectives at 770-794-5335.

Haney, Adrianne

