Teen found shot dead 'in the roadway,' police in DeKalb County say

Police have not arrested a suspect.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police.

DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."

Witnesses told police the victim got into an argument with people in a car before he was shot. The department said they are still investigating and have not arrested anyone.

The identity of the teen was not released by the police.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.



Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.