Norcross 13-year-old's death deemed justifiable homicide, Gwinnett Police say

Police confirmed that a teen shot Jaeden Travis, but may not bear criminal liability for his death.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teen accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in Norcross last month may not face criminal charges in his death, authorities said.

Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed that a teen shot Jaedan Travis in February and investigators determined that the killing was a “justifiable homicide."

Investigators said Travis was shot by the teen after he pulled a weapon. The 13-year-old was shot on Valentine's day during a dispute between him and several others.

A witness told 11Alive that the shooting happened after a car pulled up and two teens stepped out. The witness claimed he saw Travis carrying what appeared to be a weapon, walking up toward the other boys.

Jaequitta Milerson, Travis' mom, said one of the boys pulled out a gun because they saw her son with a BB gun.

Police said Travis was carrying a gun. He died in the hospital after shots were fired.

Gwinnett County Police said the teen who shot Jaeden is now accused of tampering with evidence and a minor in possession of a weapon.

Loved ones hosted a vigil for Travis' death the day after the shooting. Milerson said she doesn't want to see other families holding a vigil after losing a child.

"We’ve just got to stop the violence, put the guns down, it don’t solve nothing, everybody’s family ends up hurt," she said after the shooting.