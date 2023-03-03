Norcross 13-year-old's death deemed justifiable homicide, Gwinnett Police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teen accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in Norcross last month may not face criminal charges in his death, authorities said.
Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed that a teen shot Jaedan Travis in February and investigators determined that the killing was a “justifiable homicide."
Investigators said Travis was shot by the teen after he pulled a weapon. The 13-year-old was shot on Valentine's day during a dispute between him and several others.
A witness told 11Alive that the shooting happened after a car pulled up and two teens stepped out. The witness claimed he saw Travis carrying what appeared to be a weapon, walking up toward the other boys.
Jaequitta Milerson, Travis' mom, said one of the boys pulled out a gun because they saw her son with a BB gun.
Police said Travis was carrying a gun. He died in the hospital after shots were fired.
Gwinnett County Police said the teen who shot Jaeden is now accused of tampering with evidence and a minor in possession of a weapon.
Loved ones hosted a vigil for Travis' death the day after the shooting. Milerson said she doesn't want to see other families holding a vigil after losing a child.
"We’ve just got to stop the violence, put the guns down, it don’t solve nothing, everybody’s family ends up hurt," she said after the shooting.
The police department will now hand its findings over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office for review.