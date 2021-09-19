1 teen dead, another airlifted to hospital after apparent drug-related shooting in LaGrange

Police say they are looking for several people for questioning. One teen was airlifted from LaGrange to a Macon hospital.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — One teen is dead and another was airlifted to the hospital after an apparent drug-related shooting in LaGrange on Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to the area of 805 Creed Street regarding shots fired around 11:20 a.m.

Police say two teenagers were suffering from gunshot wounds in the street. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg and an 18-year-old was shot in the head.

First responders tried to administer aid to both of the victims, but the 18-year-old died at the scene. Officials say the 15-year-old had to be airlifted to a medical facility in Macon for further treatment.

LaGrange police say the fatal incident appears to be drug related and they are looking for several people for questioning in the shooting.