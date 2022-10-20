Second teen killed in Clayton County double homicide identified

Two young men were shot outside a townhouse at the Riverwood Townhouses on Flint River Road in Jonesboro on Oct. 10.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A second teenager has been identified as the victim in a double homicide that happened at a townhome complex in Jonesboro last week.

Nineteen-year-old Kameron Jones was identified as the victim on Thursday by his mother. The other victim, 16-year-old Robert Shaw, was identified earlier in the week by his family.

The two teens were outside a townhouse at the Riverwood Townhouses on Flint River Road in Jonesboro on Oct. 10 when they were shot.

Clayton County Police have not released any details regarding what happened to 11Alive, but we've managed to confirm gunshots were heard just after 3 p.m. that day.

Shaw died on scene, while Jones died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

"He was at the wrong place at the wrong time, my son was not the target. They need to put the guns down because people are losing their kids," Shaw's mother told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn on Tuesday.

The family created an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of his services.