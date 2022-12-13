Police investigating after 17-year-old found shot inside Hampton home dies

No one is in custody.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot dead inside an empty home in Hampton.

Clayton County Police Department officers were called to a home along McDonough Court around 11:10 a.m. last Friday. Neighbors in the area told officers shots were fired, and a young person ran away from the area, according to police.

As officers continued to speak with neighbors, they noticed a door was open to an empty home. After checking inside, they found 17-year-old Jordin Robinson shot several times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Authorities continue to investigate the shooting and said they have no other details to share.

