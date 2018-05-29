SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The mother of a South Fulton County teen is devastated after her 16-year-old son was shot and killed, just hours after the end of the Memorial Day weekend.

City of South Fulton Police told 11Alive the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. May 29 at a home in the 2900 block of Two Lakes Circle at 12:57 a.m.

When officers arrived they found two males, 16-year-old Grant Antonio Payton and 19-year-old Tyree Johnson, shot to death and another 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. He survived.

PREVIOUS | Triple shooting in South Fulton leaves two dead, one injured

Neighbors told 11Alive Payton was shot by a flying bullet that went through the home, while Johnson was found shot inside a car parked outside the home.

11Alive's Jon Shirek spoke to Payton's mother, Donese Gordon, Monday afternoon. She said her son was excited, because he had just gotten a job a Chick-fil-A.

Gordon said her son and Johnson were at the home visiting a childhood friend whom they had known since they were six years old. She said they had just gotten back from making a run to McDonalds for food, when the shooting happened.

PHOTOS | 16-year-old Grant Payton

Photos: 16-year-old Grant Payton

Monday afternoon, 11Alive spoke to the woman who owned the home, who was distraught over the shooting. She said the gunfire woke her up in the middle of the night. Soon after, she found Payton, a friend of her son who was visiting their home, dead in her living room.

"I watched my baby friend die in my f****** living room floor," the woman, who didn't want to be identified, shouted out in frustration.

The woman told 11Alive whoever shot the three teens ran away before she saw them.

READ | 'I watched my baby friend die.' Violence in S. Fulton neighborhood leaves residents defeated

Outside her home, nearly two dozen evidence markers mapped the scene of the crime – shell casings from the gunfire, at least four vehicles and a nearby house riddled with bullets.

Meanwhile, the woman's son, who watched his friends suffer and and die from gunfire, is fighting along with his family and neighbors to stay alive another day.

"His heart is hurt forever," she said.

The shooting has left neighbors feeling defeated and fed up with what they're calling an epidemic of violent crime by criminals they say have won.

"It was just senseless! It was senseless. It was senseless," one resident exclaimed in frustration. "They was kids, you know what I'm saying? They was kids."

City of South Fulton Police detectives are not saying anything yet about suspects or a motive, but neighbors 11Alive spoke to had plenty to say about what they call an epidemic of violent crimes right at their doorsteps.

“It’s dangerous. We have to move," Rachel Huiel explained.

Huiel has four children and one grandchild, but she said she's moving to her mother's immediately and not coming back.

“You can’t sleep. It’s always killing over here, fighting, breaking in," she explained. "We can’t. I’m scared, and I have a grand-baby at home, and I’m just scared.”

11Alive has requested crime records for the neighborhood from the City of South Fulton, but they were not immediately available.

PHOTOS | Triple shooting in South Fulton leaves two dead, one injured

PHOTOS | Triple shooting in South Fulton leaves two dead, one injured

© 2018 WXIA