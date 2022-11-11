Teen killed, man injured after DeKalb County shooting

Police said someone shot at the car the two victims were in.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and a man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a shooting in DeKalb County.

Police said they initially found both individuals shot on Glenwood Drive just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

However, they said the shooting itself actually happened on Burgess Drive, where someone shot at the car the two victims were in.

As of right now, police have not released their names and there is no word on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.