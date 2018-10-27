He was preparing to celebrate his 17th birthday in a couple of weeks. Instead, the family of the honor roll student is preparing his funeral after the teen was killed on the way home from his job at Zaxby's.

A vigil was held Saturday for Quentin Keyvon Martin.

“The only time we’ll ever see his face again is on a T-shirt- a picture frame. It’s just senseless. Senseless, senseless, senseless," said Reginald Jones.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Greenway Drive after 11 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a gunshots call. When they arrived, they found the 16-year-old and a female injured. Martin later passed away at the hospital.

“Working hard every night. Trying to raise money to buy a car and this followed him home," said Martin's uncle, Steve Strickland.

11Alive's Hope Ford learned Saturday that the teen, whose nickname is Key, was a hero. Family members said he witnessed the murders of his mother and grandmother as a young child.

“The neighbor stabbed them," said Trini Jones. "He took his baby sister and brother and hid them in the closet. The baby was 3 months, the sister was 6 and he was only 8.”

After the house quieted down, Martin left the closet locked the front door, and called 911. He picked up is mom, who died in his arms. He also identified the suspect. His family said this hero didn't deserve to die like this.

"He could have used that to do the wrong way, but instead, he was an honor roll student. He was the type of kid you only wish you had," Strickland said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses. The teen will be buried next to his mother.

The woman driving Martin home that night was also shot. She, Martin's manager at Zaxby's. survived.

