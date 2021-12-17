Another teen at Lambert High School charged with making threats in separate incident

This is the second teen within the last two weeks at the high school to face charges for making threats.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A second student at a Forsyth County high school is now charged with making making school threats.

According to a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, students told staff on Thursday the 15-year-old was threatening to harm students at the school and he allegedly tried to solicit a gun from another student to carry out a violent crime.

The teenager was arrested and taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville. They are charged with making terroristic threats.

The arrest comes in the wake of a new TikTok challenge circulating online, encouraging students across the country to bring weapons to school on Friday. Authorities did not indicate whether this incident is connected to the social media challenge.

The sheriff's office thanked students for their help in the case, saying "a potential tragedy was avoided" because they came forward to report the incident.

"These students had the courage to come forward and report this danger to the staff at the school exemplifying See Something, Say Something," Sheriff Ron Freeman wrote in a statement. "We will continue to exhaustively investigate all threats and those making them will be arrested. Our 43 dedicated School Resource Deputies work daily alongside our school partners to keep Forsyth County Schools Safe. Kudos to the Lambert High School staff for their quick action and assistance in this investigation."

No other students were involved in this threat. According to Freeman, students are not in danger.

Just last week, a different teen at Lambert High was arrested for making threats. Authorities said a school resource officer discovered an email sent to the school principal, in which the 16-year-old reportedly threatened to do harm.

School leaders said that former student did not have a weapon, but he will not be returning to campus.