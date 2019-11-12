COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are seeking information after a 14-year-old was struck by a car Tuesday evening.

The teen entered the southbound travel lane of Cunningham Road south of Crosswinds Circle just before 6 p.m., police said.

Investigators believe a dark-color four-door sedan struck the juvenile and continued southbound on Cunningham Road.

Investigators observed video surveillance footage from a residence and a business that place the dark sedan in the area prior to and after the collision.

Due to limited evidence at the scene and limited witness information, they said investigators do not have a make and model for the car.

The teen was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for his injuries and is listed in critical condition.

This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

