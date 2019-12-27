SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened last month in a Publix bathroom.

Police believe that on Nov. 9, Roderick Doral Fountain and Alim Njai Yilla robbed and trapped another teen inside the bathroom at Publix off Centerville Highway in Snellville.

Police say they robbed him of his iPhone and Apple AirPods.

"The males blocked the door and refused to let the teen leave until he gave them his iPhone and AirPods," Cpl. Collin Flynn said in a news release. "Once the males took the items from the victim they immediately left the store."

Fountain and Yilla were arrested on Dec. 26 and booked in the Gwinnett County Jail. They are being charged with one count of robbery.

Alim Yilla and Roderick Fountain

Gwinnett Police Department

