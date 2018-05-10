POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. -- The hunt is on for a shooter who injured a teen Thursday.

Powder Springs Police Department went to Lockerbie Lane and Pine Grove Road to respond to the call.

Officers found the 18-year-old and another person inside of a vehicle. The teen had been shot in the leg. The other person was not hurt.

Police are still trying to determine where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is currently no description of the shooter or a suspected vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

