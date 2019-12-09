ATLANTA — A 19-year-old woman was shot as she broke into cars in the Mays neighborhood of Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Police said that just after 3 a.m. they responded to a person shot call on Ginnis Circle in the area.

"A female was found at the location with gunshot wounds to the upper body," an Atlanta Police statement said. "She indicated that while breaking into vehicles at the location, with her two accomplices, she heard gunfire and was struck."

The woman and other two individuals were charged with breaking into vehicles. She was taken to Grady Hospital alert, conscious and breathing, police said.

It's not clear who fired at the trio.

