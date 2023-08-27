Teen shot in head after being confronted by homeowner while allegedly breaking into cars, South Fulton Police say

Here's what we know.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is critically hurt after being shot in the head while allegedly breaking into cars Saturday night, according to South Fulton Police.

Authorities responded at 11:30 p.m. to the Magnolia Walk subdivision. When officers arrived, they said they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head.

South Fulton Police said a preliminary investigation revealed several teens were allegedly breaking into cars and they were confronted by a homeowner.

That's when police said one of the teens pulled out a gun and started shooting at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire and struck the teen, according to the police department.

The 16-year-old received medical treatment on scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

South Fulton Police said their investigation remains ongoing but said no charges are expected. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department.

