17-year-old shot, injured in Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS, Clark County — Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
At this time, there is very little information on the incident.
However, officers have said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday and the teen had non-life-threatening injuries.
One other teenager was arrested, according to police, but they have not said yet if they were connected to shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
