Teen shot, injured inside Atlanta home | What we know

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

APD adds that the girl was inside her home when gunfire came in from outside.

This happened around 9:45 p.m. on Venus Place.

Officers add that the teen was taken to the hospital.

At this time, there is no word on the extent of her injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.