Teen shot, killed at gas station in DeKalb County | What we know

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is dead in DeKalb County after an overnight shooting at a Lithonia gas station. This is the latest incident of a young person loosing their life to gun violence in the city.

DeKalb Police tell 11Alive that multiple people were firing weapons in the parking lot of the Chevron Gas Station on Covington Highway, which resulted in the death of the teen.

Detectives add that about 9:30 p.m., officers received the initial call about a person shot.

Once they got to the gas station, they found multiple shell casings spread across the parking lot and a young man in his late teens dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

As of now, police have not given any information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

However, police did say they are trying to figure out if a man who was found dead on Stablewood Way in Lithonia has anything to do with the shooting. At this time though, they don't know if these two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.