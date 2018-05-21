ATLANTA - A 17-year-old male was shot and killed late Sunday night.

According to Atlanta Police, a call came in for a person shot at 11 p.m. in the area of Lake Valley Road and Hemphill School Road.

The teen, identified as Jequan Strozier, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police have no suspects and are working to gather more details on this fatal shooting.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or contact them at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

11Alive News is working to gather more details on this shooting.

